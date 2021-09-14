Standard Protocol Market Cap Achieves $7.25 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $248,760.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.