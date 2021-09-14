State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $60,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NYSE GD opened at $199.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

