State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.89 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,946 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $45,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.