State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.81 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $52,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

