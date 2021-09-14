State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.