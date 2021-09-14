State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $54,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

