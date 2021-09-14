State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,606 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of The Travelers Companies worth $50,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

