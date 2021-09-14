State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,047 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $56,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

