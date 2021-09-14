Steadview Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steadview Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,105 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.0% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $645.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.59 and a 200 day moving average of $537.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 760.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.00 and a 12-month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

