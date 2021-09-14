Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. 1,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

