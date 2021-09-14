STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.