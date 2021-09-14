Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.