Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,624,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,336,000 after purchasing an additional 437,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,573,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

