Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

