Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 180,217 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 82.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,217 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TAIL opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

