Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,359 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

