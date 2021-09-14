Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.96. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,330 shares of company stock worth $6,632,406. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

