sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $255.74 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 254,622,683 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

