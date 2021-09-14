SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $602.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

