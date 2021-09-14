SVB Leerink Reiterates Sell Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $419.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,600. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

