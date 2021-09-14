Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVNLY remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 103,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

SVNLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.