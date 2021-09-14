Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SVNLY remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 103,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.