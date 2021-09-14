Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $54,212,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 551,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

