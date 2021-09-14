Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 38.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.42 and its 200-day moving average is $186.82. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

