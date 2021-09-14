Swiss National Bank Sells 5,700 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

