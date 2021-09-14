Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit Purchases 3,800 Shares

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit acquired 3,800 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,138.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$356,175.60.

Roland Veit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Roland Veit acquired 900 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,864.86.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Roland Veit acquired 9,300 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,707.92.

Shares of TPK traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

