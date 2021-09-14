Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 108,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,719. The company has a market cap of $158.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

