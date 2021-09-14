Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

