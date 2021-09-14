T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.