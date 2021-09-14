Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT opened at $243.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $146.45 and a one year high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

