TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$62.39. 671,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.50. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 3,759 shares worth $236,648.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.