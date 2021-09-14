TD Securities Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$68.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

DLMAF stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. Dollarama has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

