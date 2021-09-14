TD Securities Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745 in the last ninety days.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

