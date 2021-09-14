Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,977 shares of company stock valued at $21,831,483 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

SFIX stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

