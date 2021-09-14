Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,094 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

