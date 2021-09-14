Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after buying an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of MARA opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

