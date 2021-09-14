Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.