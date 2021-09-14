Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $401,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

