Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KB Home were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in KB Home by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

