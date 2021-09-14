Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

