Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. HSBC currently has a $9.90 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Team17 Group stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

