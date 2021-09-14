Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$43.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.81 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

