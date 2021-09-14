Tecsys Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$56.00 on Monday. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$27.32 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The firm has a market cap of C$812.28 million and a P/E ratio of 131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.