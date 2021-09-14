Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

THQ stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

