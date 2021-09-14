Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TELNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,220. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

