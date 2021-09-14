Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in August

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth $734,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.