Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Shares of TME opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.