Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of TEN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

