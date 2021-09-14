Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

TDC opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

