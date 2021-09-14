Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.
TDC opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
