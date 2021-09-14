Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $78.00 at JMP Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

