Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,242.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,422.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,489.30. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

